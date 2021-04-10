7 Questions by Ex Mum Police Chief for Param Bir, Vaze & Maha Govt

“If you don’t have integrity, you cannot command a force. I am absolutely of that view,” said 91-year-old Julio Ribeiro, former Mumbai Police Commissioner, while reflecting on the legal and political mess in Maharashtra in the backdrop of the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh.
After former API Sachin Vaze’s arrest in the case, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was sacked and transferred from his post – a move that led Singh to drag Deshmukh and the state government to the courts.
These and many more questions Ribeiro wished the CBI asks Singh and Deshmukh while interrogating them.
Asked if a CBI inquiry was a moral victory for Singh, Ribeiro pointed out: “I don’t think it’s a moral victory for Param Bir, I don’t know if he considers it like that. But I think it’s a moral victory for the people of Mumbai or the people of Maharashtra, because this relationship between the politicians and the senior police officers has to be broken some time or the other. And I think because Param Bir Singh was removed from that post in peak, he has gone public.”
Commenting on Singh dragging Deshmukh to the courts only after his transfer and on the options before him other than a court battle, Ribeiro said he would not have raised the issue as long as he felt safe at the post.
“At that time when he was informed by Sachin Vaze and another gentleman called Patil that they had been summoned to the minister’s house, and if they had immediately come and told their boss at that time, he (Param Bir Singh) would not have been shifted. So, he didn’t think it was necessary to come out with that. He would not have filed any FIR, and even if he was shifted, filing of FIR becomes a little difficult because then you have burnt all your boats. I don’t think he would do that; he is quite shrewd that way. And of course, he must have been very angry and upset over this, and I am not surprised that he did it,” said Ribeiro.
Calling the CBI a “caged parrot,” Ribeiro said that he is not sure if the agency would come out with the total truth and might come out with investigation just against Deshmukh since he belongs to the Opposition.
Further, he said he wishes the CBI asks the following questions:
In the context of whether the episode has tarnished the image of the Mumbai police, Ribeiro said: “Of course, it has and there is no doubt about that, and the police knows it. But I can tell you that policemen and the ordinary low rank officers, the inspectors and others are all very good. They are people who you could rely on. But it depends on the leadership. Now if the government, which in its wisdom chooses the leader who is rather beholden to them and not someone who can command the respect of the force, then the government is at fault in choosing such leaders.”
“The people have to be alert to see that this doesn’t happen again. If it does, the force is bound to deteriorate. I’m sorry for the force because it is a good force, the people are good, the material is good, it has to be properly led. If they want bad people, they have bad people. If they want good people, there are many of them. Why not take them?” he added.
“At least the people, the public will gain. And the police officers are servants of the people, they are not there to feather their own nest. They are not here for that.”
