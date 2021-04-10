7 Questions by Ex Mum Police Chief for Param Bir, Vaze & Maha Govt

In the context of whether the episode has tarnished the image of the Mumbai police, Ribeiro said: “Of course, it has and there is no doubt about that, and the police knows it. But I can tell you that policemen and the ordinary low rank officers, the inspectors and others are all very good. They are people who you could rely on. But it depends on the leadership. Now if the government, which in its wisdom chooses the leader who is rather beholden to them and not someone who can command the respect of the force, then the government is at fault in choosing such leaders.”

“The people have to be alert to see that this doesn’t happen again. If it does, the force is bound to deteriorate. I’m sorry for the force because it is a good force, the people are good, the material is good, it has to be properly led. If they want bad people, they have bad people. If they want good people, there are many of them. Why not take them?” he added.

“At least the people, the public will gain. And the police officers are servants of the people, they are not there to feather their own nest. They are not here for that.”