What Lessons Are There to be Learned From Param Bir-Vaze Case?

In what may be called as a major setback for the Maharashtra government and its former home minster Anil Deshmukh, the Supreme Court on 8 April dismissed the state government's pleas challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a CBI probe against him.
However, in another twist in the Ambani Bomb scare case, just days after Deshmukh’s resignation, a letter written by arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze also made similar allegations against him.
In the letter, Waze not only accused Deshmukh of pressuring him to extort money from variuos sources, he also accused Transport Minister Anil Parab and an alleged close aide of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar of malpractices.
The CBI is now conducting a preliminary investigation into the allegations against Deshmukh. However, there still are a lot of questions, the answers to which are still in the grey.
Today’s guest is former Mumbai police commissioner Julio Riberio and in his interview with The Quint, he raised some very important questions for Param Bir Singh, the CBI and the Maharashtra government, which will also be the focus of the episode.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined