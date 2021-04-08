Deshmukh Probe: CBI Records Statement of Vaze, Param Bir Singh  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday, 8 April, questioned arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze, former city Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and two others in connection with the preliminary enquiry it registered for the probe into allegations of corruption against former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A CBI source related to the probe told IANS: "The agency sleuths have recorded the statement of Vaze, who is presently in NIA custody."