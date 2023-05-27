Explained | 10 Less-Known Facts About India's New Parliament Building

A photo of the new Lok Sabha.
(Photo: PTI)
On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's new Parliament building, located next to the old Parliament building, in Delhi.
Four storeys tall, sprawled across 64,500 square metres, BANG in the heart of India's capital - Delhi.
The new parliament building is just one part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on 28 May 2023.
Who designed the new parliament building? How much did it cost to build? And how is it different from the old Parliament building? Let's find out.
The responsibility for designing India's new parliament building was given to Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design Planning Private Limited after several rounds of bidding. The building itself was constructed by the Tata Group at a cost of Rs. 971 crore, in a little over two years.
As per the government's own website on the Central Vista project, construction of the new parliament building has utilized:
26,045 metric tons of steel
63,807 metric tons of cement
9,689 metric tons of fly ash
The new parliament building boasts a seating capacity for 888 MPs in the Lok Sabha, up from the old 552 seats and seating capacity for upto 384 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, up from the old 245 seats.
The new Lok Sabha is also approximately THREE TIMES the size of the old Lok Sabha and its design takes inspiration from the peacock, India's national bird!
The new Rajya Sabha is designed after a lotus, since the lotus is India's national flower.
Apart from increased seating capacity in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the new parliament building also has increased seating capacity for joint sessions of Parliament, with seating for upto 1,272 members and provisions for another 1,140 additional seats.
Watch the video for the rest!