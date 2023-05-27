Explained | 10 Less-Known Facts About India's New Parliament Building

On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's new Parliament building, located next to the old Parliament building, in Delhi.

Four storeys tall, sprawled across 64,500 square metres, BANG in the heart of India's capital - Delhi.

The new parliament building is just one part of the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista project, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on 28 May 2023.

Who designed the new parliament building? How much did it cost to build? And how is it different from the old Parliament building? Let's find out.

The responsibility for designing India's new parliament building was given to Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design Planning Private Limited after several rounds of bidding. The building itself was constructed by the Tata Group at a cost of Rs. 971 crore, in a little over two years.

As per the government's own website on the Central Vista project, construction of the new parliament building has utilized: