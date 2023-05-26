Recap: SC Dismisses Plea for Prez To Inaugurate Parliament, HC Pulls Up Police

The Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi Police for not taking action against the man who allegedly posted offensive tweets on Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair.

“You went hammer and tongs against him [Zubair]. But the case has now ended in a whimper, as it should have... because there was no evidence. But what action have you taken against this man [the person who complained against Zubair and also posted the alleged offensive tweets]?" the court asked.

Earlier in March too, the Delhi High Court had demanded to know from the Delhi Police what action had been taken against the man.

