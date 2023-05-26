Kejriwal Seeks Meeting With Rahul, Kharge To Fight Delhi Ordinance In Parliament

The transfer and posting of officials have been a key point of contention between the Centre and the Kejriwal-led Delhi Government.

On 11 May, the Supreme Court passed a judgement in favour of the Delhi Government on an issue of who controls the bureaucracy in the national capital, granting the AAP government the authority to transfer and post bureaucrats.

The Centre on 19 May, then brought in an Ordinance designating the Lieutenant Governor (LG) as the administrator of Delhi, with final say over all postings and transfers of officials serving the Delhi government.

The ordinance, promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu, seeks to amend the Government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi Act, 1991, essentially overturning the 11 May decision of the Supreme Court .

The ordinance also provides for creating a National Capital Civil Service Authority and a Public Service Commission for overseeing officer transfers and postings.