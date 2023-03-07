'As a Woman, Had To Prove Myself More Than Once': Ex-Army Major Simi Basheer

From Kochi to Congo, ex-army major Simi Basheer's journey has been nothing short of inspiring.
The first time former Indian Army major Simi Basheer stepped onto the airstrip on her first day as a flight coordinator for Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in the Central African Republic, she was met with stares and giggles from the men all around her.
But for Basheer, this experience was neither new nor surprising.
In her decade-long affiliation with the army prior to joining the MSF South Asia, during which she also worked in the Democratic Republic of Congo on a United Nations Peacekeeping Mission, she had already realised that as a woman, sometimes you had to prove yourself once, twice, or thrice on the field.
Basheer wanting to join the army right after her graduation came as a surprise to her parents. Growing up in Kerala's Kochi, in a family that had no links to any defence institutions, Basheer somehow felt the need to do something for her country – something big.
She recalls how her mother went on a hunger strike when she told her she wanted to join the army. Her father, on the other hand, was supportive. But in the end, both of them were proud to see her getting commissioned into the Indian Army in 2002, into the Corps of Signals as a Lieutenant.
Simi Basheer in the Indian Army.
It was during her five tenures with the army that Basheer went on to serve in different parts of the country. In her final years, she was also selected to be a Military Observer for a United Nations Peacekeeping Mission that took her to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa.
The 10 years that Basheer spent with the army was also the time that the institution was beginning to 'accept' women in leadership roles.
The army was experimenting with whether women could be 'accepted' into senior management positions by the troops. Questions that would often come up includes:
Simi Basheer in Congo, Africa.
But Basheer noticed a happy change, with the army slowly opening up to women.
What also happened with these changes, Basheer explains, is that the army began facilitating senior trainings for women, too – helping them compete better in the selection processes.
Another change that happened was the army supporting women's tenures in such a way that they would be open to these new courses, says Basheer.
She goes on to say:
But after serving five tenures across high-security regions in India, Basheer made a compromise and decided to leave the army in 2012 because she realised she couldn't put her career on hold till the permanent commission was granted to women in the army.
That, she says, was her biggest challenge in the army – not being out on the field for 10 years.
Through her years on the field, Basheer has realised the importance of having more and more women mentors and colleagues, especially in jobs as challenging as the ones she has had. In her role as the Director, HR & Facilities, MSF South Asia, Baseer is continuing to set an example.
Besides support from seniors at work, family support is imperative, says Simi Basheer.
Basheer says this also as someone who has had to manage both work and home side by side. She emphasises how besides support from seniors at work, family support is imperative.
There were trips she says she could not have taken, if there wasn't someone at home looking after her family.
Having worked in peace areas and conflict zones alike, in a space largely dominated by men, Basheer has come to realise that acceptance for women at work is still a work in progress.
She understands that it is a double-edged sword for women, who have sacrificed a lot to be where they are, but have also been conditioned to contain their dreams to make way for those of their family.
On the field, acceptance levels of people sometimes wary.
"Do not let the sacrifices of generations of women go to waste," is Simi Basheer's message to women.
But, she adds, that just by virtue of being born as a woman, "we are empowered because we are battling every single day in different shapes, forms, sizes, and intensities against everything that conditions women."
"Do not let the sacrifices of generations of women go to waste," is her piece of advise to young women in the country.
