'My Mic Is My Weapon': How an RJ in Rural Telangana Is Preserving Her Culture

"This is my weapon, I carry this in my bag everywhere I go," says 40-year-old Narsamma, pointing to a field recorder that she uses to capture bytes for the radio.

'General' Narsamma, who grew up in Pastapur village in Telangana's Sangareddy district, is a radio manager and producer at Sangham Radio, a community radio station fully owned and managed by Dalit women of the village.

She joined the radio station after Class 10 and has been working here since.

This is the story of Narsamma and the power of her mic.