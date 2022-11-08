The Fourth Wall: Why Are More Women in Films & TV Shows Breaking It?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has given us, the audience, lots of things – ample doses of feminist humour, the invaluable lesson that ‘HAIR IS EVERYTHING’, and most importantly, the hot priest! But what it truly succeeded in doing was popularise a cinematic technique seldom attributed to women characters in films and TV shows – breaking the fourth wall.

What is the fourth wall? Let’s call it a conceptual wall between you and a character in a movie or a TV show. You can see them through it, but they can’t see you. But when they start acknowledging that you are, in fact, watching them, they’re breaking the fourth wall…like this: