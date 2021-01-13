Songs of Protest: How Music Became the Voice of Farmers’ Movement

VIDEO EDITOR: PUNEET BHATIA
For over two months now, borders from Punjab and Haryana leading to Delhi have become home to lakhs of farmers staging protests against the Centre’s new farm laws. Protesting in and around the national capital in peak winter is no easy feat. So, what is helping the farmers continue their fight? The answer, among many other things, is — the songs of resistance.
The Quint travelled to Singhu border and Tikri border and caught up with several protesters who are using their poems and folk song compositions to echo the demands of these farmers.
Amy Gill, a lyricist who has been a part of the protests since November, told us that songs help lift the mood of the protesters and prepare them for the fight ahead.
He further added that most of the songs are not composed by professionals. They are created by protesters in the crowd.
“Because of jammers, internet doesn’t work here properly, so in our free time, we read books. To be honest, this government won’t reap much benefit by keeping us away from the internet. It’ll only create trouble for them because now we are reading books,” he said.
Apart from writing poems, Gill also helps prepare langar at the Singhu Border where he is currently protesting. He says his poems have helped him with a distinct energy to stay at the protests for this long.
Kuldeep Singh, a farmer from Fazilka – a town near the border of India and Pakistan – has composed a song on the plight of farmers in India. Lyrics of his song reflect the hard work done and the hardships faced by farmers.
“This is the first time that I am singing this song publicly,” he said as we started recording him singing. Concerned about the plight of farmers, Singh says that the fact that a farmer doesn’t get to decide the price of his own produce, got him to compose the song.
Jurnail Singh, a farmer, sings religious and patriotic songs at Singhu Border with his partners Sohna Singh and Ganda Singh.
His compositions derive from the history of the Sikhs and the leaders of the community. In one of his songs, he talks about the desecration of the Golden Temple and the story of Massa Rangarh, a Lahore governor killed by the Sikhs.
