In Pics: Farmers Refuse to Budge From Singhu Amid Cold Wave, Rains

Delhi-NCR has witnessed incessant rains over the last few days following the cold wave, further testing the resolve of farmers protesting at the Singhu border. The rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms have caused water logging in many areas of Delhi even as the Indian Meteorological Department records an increased minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.

Agitations by the farmers over the contentious farm laws at Delhi’s borders have now crossed 40 days, owing to failed negotiations with the government as the rains wreak havoc on the makeshift camps of the farmers. However, despite the lack of civic amenities and adverse conditions, the protestors have refused to budge.

The next round of talks with the Centre is scheduled to be held on 8 January.