In Pics: Farmers Refuse to Budge From Singhu Amid Cold Wave, Rains
Delhi-NCR has witnessed rains recently following the cold wave, further testing the resolve of farmers at Singhu.
A farmer at Singhu Border looks on from inside his tent as rain hits the protest site. | (Photo: Himanshi Dahiya/The Quint)
Delhi-NCR has witnessed incessant rains over the last few days following the cold wave, further testing the resolve of farmers protesting at the Singhu border. The rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms have caused water logging in many areas of Delhi even as the Indian Meteorological Department records an increased minimum temperature of 13.2 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.
Agitations by the farmers over the contentious farm laws at Delhi’s borders have now crossed 40 days, owing to failed negotiations with the government as the rains wreak havoc on the makeshift camps of the farmers. However, despite the lack of civic amenities and adverse conditions, the protestors have refused to budge.
The next round of talks with the Centre is scheduled to be held on 8 January.
Several protesters sitting together to discuss the way forward at a tea stall.Early morning rain leaves protesters at Singhu drenched. Sikh farmer walks around in a raincoat.Protester seeks refuge inside a makeshift tent amid heavy rainfall.Protesters sipping tea near the main stage at Singhu Border.Tractors and trolleys at Singhu Border covered by tarpaulin.Five young farmers undeterred by rain climb atop a tractor.A farmer at Singhu Border looks on from inside his tent as rain hits the protest site.