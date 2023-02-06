A Story of Resilience: Why Assam's Pooja Ditched Bharatanatyam For Breaking

A trained Bharatanatyam dancer, Pooja Kumari took to breaking only after she turned 20. The art from that she embraced out of sheer curiosity, has rechristened her as B-Girl Smiley and helped her cope with loss, fight, abuse, and resolve to work towards a better future of her family.

This is the story of Pooja's evolution into B-Girl Smiley. This is the story of a young 26-year-old artist – and how she went from Assam's Guwahati to stormed into Namma Bengaluru's hip-hop culture.