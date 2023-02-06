ADVERTISEMENT
A Story of Grit: Diksha Singh's Silent Rebellion to Follow Her B-Girl Dream

Diksha from West Bengal's Konnagar was trained in Bharatanatyam, but took to hip-hop through TV shows.

Debayan DuttaMuskan Singh
Published
3 min read

(This is the second part of The Quint's video series Gully Gully Mein Shor Hai. You can watch the first and the third parts here.)

All my problems, worries, tension... everything pauses whenever I step foot into the ring for a cypher. 
Diksha, B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer

Diksha Singh aka B-girl Cloudy is a young girl who has been balancing her family's expectations – and even earning from her school days – just so that she can pursue her dream of being a b-girl.

Diksha, who comes from a middle-class family from West Bengal's Konnagar, was trained in Bharatanatyam, but discovered her interest in hip-hop through television shows.

Fascinated by backflips, down-rock, and other stunts, she also aspired to be like one of those cool dancers on TV.

B-girl Diksha poses with Bharatanatyam hand gestures.

(Photo: The Quint)

"I have done a seven-year course in Bharatanatyam. My parents and grandfather stopped mine and my sisters' dancing classes. When I stopped dancing, I felt that a part of me was missing."
Diksha aka B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer

Diksha's family wanted her and her two sisters to focus on their studies.

Post her class 10 examinations, she, with the help of her elder sisters Sneha and Manovita, convinced her parents to take up dance classes, where she went on to become an instructor.

Diksha with her sister, Manovita.

(Photo: Debayan Dutta/The Quint)

Diksha's days were long and hard. For two years, she used to wake up at 4 am and wind up her day only at 11 pm. School, long train rides, dance classes for four hours, and then tuitions in her neighbourhood, took a toll on her.

"My blood count had drastically reduced to 0.4. I had to be hospitalised for 10 days."
Diksha aka B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer
B-Girl Cloudy poses at her training spot in West Bengal's Konnagar.

(Photo: Debayan Dutta/The Quint)

Post-recovery, Diksha tried all she could to convince her parents to allow her to dance. But they didn't budge.

With no option left, she started learning and teaching dance without her parents' knowledge or consent.

"My willpower is strong. I don't give up easily. If I am dedicated to something, then I will do it, no matter what."
Diksha aka B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer
A still from Diksha's training spot in Konnagar.

(Photo: Debayan Dutta/The Quint)

"I have to strike a balance between my passion and my family. My parents don’t have sons, so I have to take care of them."
Diksha aka B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer

She seems to have found the right balance for now.

Her day job is as an HR professional at a top multinational, and in the evenings, she is back in her happy place, at the breaking studio dancing and teaching aspiring dancers.

"We practice for that one-minute round. That one minute can decide what we do with our lives – we can either make it or break it. I want to represent India, and dance for my country one day."
Diksha aka B-Girl Cloudy, Dancer

Video Editor: Harpal Rawat

Cameraperson: Debayan Dutta & Ribhu Chatterjee

Senior Editor: Tridip Mandal

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

