A Story of Hope: How Vivek Nainwal Rose From Delhi Gully To Be India's Top B-Boy

Vivek aka B-Boy Jin grew up in Delhi's Dakshinpuri, a place notorious for criminal activities.

Muskan SinghDebayan Dutta
Published
Documentaries
3 min read

(This is the first part of The Quint's video series Gully Gully Mein Shor Hai. You can watch the second and the third parts here.)

All my dreams depend on that one particular battle. In that one minute – my 14 years and thousands of hours of hard work come alive. 
Vivek Nainiwal, B-Boy Jin, Dancer

Remember the dopamine rush when you heard Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue – 'sattar minute' from Chak De India. Most breakers feel a similar rush when they practice for that one-minute battle where they put everything on the line.

This is the story of one such artist – Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin.

A Story of Hope

Vivek spent his childhood in the gullies of Delhi's Dakshinpuri, a place notorious for criminal activities. But Vivek, the son of a taxi driver, chose to live differently.

B-Boy Jin lives in  Dakshinpuri, Delhi.

Photo: The Quint

"Once I started dancing, I would not hang out in my 'mohalla'. I could have gotten into bad company but I wanted to change my life."
Vivek Nainiwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer

Vivek's story started back in 2008 when he was studying in the 6th grade and witnessed a few boys breakdancing in the park. Out of enthusiasm, he too showed off his moves, or whatever little he knew of breaking.

That one exchange opened the world of 'hip-hop' to him and changed his life.

Vivek Nainwal standout moves.

Photo: The Quint

In 2012, Vivek went for an underground battle or 'cypher'. This was when he decided to take up breaking professionally.

Aspiring to win Red Bull BC One Championship someday, Vivek adopted his stage name – B-boy Jin.

Coming from a humble background meant that finances were tight. So the prize money of these dance battles also mattered a lot – and he wanted to win as many battles as possible.

Vivek Nainwal with his accolades.

Photo: The Quint

When his father was diagnosed with cancer, Vivek had to take up the responsibility of his family. The same year, he took up a job as a fitness trainer. His father passed away in 2019.

Nainwal and a photo of his late father. 

Photo: The Quint

"In breaking when we get hurt, we have to learn to endure pain. Just like we learn how to spin on our heads, in the same way, we learn how to take control of our life."
Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer

Vivek now runs his own studio where he trains other aspiring dancers like him.

B-Boy Jin poses in front of a graffiti wall in Hauz Khas. 

Photo: The Quint

"I haven't given up on dancing or my dreams. My dream is to be a world champion, with a belt in hand, and the nation’s flag flying behind me."
Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer

Video Editor: Harpal Rawat

Cameraperson: Ribhu Chatterjee

Senior Editor: Tridip Mandal

