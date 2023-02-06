A Story of Hope: How Vivek Nainwal Rose From Delhi Gully To Be India's Top B-Boy
Vivek aka B-Boy Jin grew up in Delhi's Dakshinpuri, a place notorious for criminal activities.
All my dreams depend on that one particular battle. In that one minute – my 14 years and thousands of hours of hard work come alive.Vivek Nainiwal, B-Boy Jin, Dancer
Remember the dopamine rush when you heard Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue – 'sattar minute' from Chak De India. Most breakers feel a similar rush when they practice for that one-minute battle where they put everything on the line.
This is the story of one such artist – Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin.
A Story of Hope
Vivek spent his childhood in the gullies of Delhi's Dakshinpuri, a place notorious for criminal activities. But Vivek, the son of a taxi driver, chose to live differently.
"Once I started dancing, I would not hang out in my 'mohalla'. I could have gotten into bad company but I wanted to change my life."Vivek Nainiwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer
Vivek's story started back in 2008 when he was studying in the 6th grade and witnessed a few boys breakdancing in the park. Out of enthusiasm, he too showed off his moves, or whatever little he knew of breaking.
That one exchange opened the world of 'hip-hop' to him and changed his life.
In 2012, Vivek went for an underground battle or 'cypher'. This was when he decided to take up breaking professionally.
Aspiring to win Red Bull BC One Championship someday, Vivek adopted his stage name – B-boy Jin.
Coming from a humble background meant that finances were tight. So the prize money of these dance battles also mattered a lot – and he wanted to win as many battles as possible.
When his father was diagnosed with cancer, Vivek had to take up the responsibility of his family. The same year, he took up a job as a fitness trainer. His father passed away in 2019.
"In breaking when we get hurt, we have to learn to endure pain. Just like we learn how to spin on our heads, in the same way, we learn how to take control of our life."Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer
Vivek now runs his own studio where he trains other aspiring dancers like him.
"I haven't given up on dancing or my dreams. My dream is to be a world champion, with a belt in hand, and the nation’s flag flying behind me."Vivek Nainwal aka B-Boy Jin, Dancer
