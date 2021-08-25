Countries That Fought Taliban Need to Accept Afghan Refugees: Wajahat Ali

"If you are part and parcel of the US’ war on terror and there are other countries and NATO allies who joined in…if you invested on that, then it is, I believe, your responsibility to come up with some strategy to resettle these Afghan refugees," US-based author and columnist Wajahat Ali told The Quint.

For European leaders, the Afghan crisis is a reminder of the 2015 migrant exodus, which was triggered by the Syrian conflict. However, as the US' 20-year-long war on terror ended, much of the Western world including the NATO allies who had joined the US-led offensive against the Taliban, are now reluctant to take in Afghan refugees.

While the international community sympathises with Afghan children and women, who are likely to be the worst casualties under the Taliban regime, the message is that they are not welcome.

Moreover, it has once again stirred up the division over letting in migrants and refugees.

"In the US, Trump-apologists and the right wing media had praised Trump’s early plans on withdrawing US forces as he negotiated with the Taliban. But when Biden went ahead and pulled US troops out of the country, now all of a sudden, they care about the Afghan people," Mr Ali said.