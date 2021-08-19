Where Did the US Go Wrong in Trying to Exit A 20-Year War in Afghanistan?

The Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan. And it took them less than two weeks to do that once they seized the first provincial capital.

The world is now wondering if America's longest war – that went on for 20 years – was worth the cost, given that hundreds of thousands of civilians have died, been displaced and are now scrambling for refuge, lives of women and children are at stake? This, notwithstanding the fact that even American and other NATO lives were lost and trillions of dollars were spent in ramping up the Afghan military only to watch it topple like a house of cards in a matter of days.

To understand what led to the failure of the Afghan military and why 20 years were not good enough to keep the Taliban at bay, let's rewind to 2001.