Afghanistan Has a New Govt: What Will the Country's New Normal Look Like?

In Kabul, rumours abounded in the morning that the Taliban had arrived on the city’s outskirts and were possibly entering the capital, which amplified the frenzy of people trying to obtain passports, get their document certified or reach the airport. There were continuous helicopters overhead ferrying people from the various embassies to the aircraft waiting to evacuate them. However, as the day wore on, the outright panic within the city subsided – except for at the airport – after both the Taliban spokesman and the acting interior minister, in seemingly coordinated messages, assured the public that the city would not be attacked, its security would be safeguarded and that they were working towards a peaceful transition.

There was scattered footage of groups with Taliban flags celebrating on the city’s outskirts, but they were unarmed and may have been supporters rather than fighters. As shops, offices, and banks closed, most people went home to wait for what might happen.

During the afternoon, reports emerged of an interim government possibly led by former interior minister Ali Ahmad Jalali, now a professor at the National Defense University in Washington DC and a US citizen, with a (largely undeserved) reputation for being a strong and decisive leader.