'Was Depressed After 'Cheeni Kum' Was Slammed By An Influential Critic': R Balki

"I didn't understand this industry and how it worked for the critics and how they do things. So, I was depressed by it. Though the film worked and it was liked by poeple, I never got over that review and it stayed in my mind. From that time, everytime I have been wanting to write something, it just stayed there and I let it brew for a long time. And it suddenly happened one day, and I called him (Dulquer)."

R Balki, added.