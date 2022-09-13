'Dulquer Can Be a Terrific Discovery for the Other Half of the Country': R Balki

Balki shared in a statement, "For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country."

He further added, "I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer. I narrated the film to him on Zoom during the lockdown, and that was it. We met for thirty minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him"