'Dulquer Can Be a Terrific Discovery for the Other Half of the Country': R Balki
R Balki opens up on casting Dulquer Salmaan in his upcoming psychological thriller, Chup: The Revenge of the Artist.
Filmmaker R Balki recently opened up on casting south-cine star, Dulquer Salmaan in his upcoming psychological thriller — Chup: The Revenge of The Artist. The film is a tribute to the late Guru Dutt and features prominent actors like Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in pivotal roles.
On casting Dulquer in his upcoming thriller, Balki said that he "can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country."
Balki shared in a statement, "For Chup, I was lucky to have someone super talented, a superstar in one half of the country, who speaks Hindi as if it’s his mother tongue and who can be a terrific discovery for the other half of the country."
He further added, "I wanted a relatively fresh face for Hindi Cinema with the acting muscle of a veteran and then I found Dulquer. I narrated the film to him on Zoom during the lockdown, and that was it. We met for thirty minutes or so in Cochin and then directly on the set. I never even had to do a reading or a workshop with him"
Dulquer is known for his versatile roles and has appeared in scores of South Indian hits such as, Kurup, Hey Sinamika, Salute, and Sita Ramam.
Produced by Gauri Shinde, Hope Filmmakers, and Pen Studios, the film's original story is by R Balki, and the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by critic-turned-writer Raja Sen, R Balki, and Rishi Virmani. The film's music is directed by Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanvilkar, and Aman Pant. While Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are the co-producers of the psychological thriller.
Chup: The Revenge of The Artist is slated for its theatrical release on 23 September.
