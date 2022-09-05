'Chup' Trailer: Sunny Deol Chases Down A Serial Killer Who Murders Film Critics
Filmmaker R Balki's 'Chup' starring Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt is a tribute to Guru Dutt.
After unveiling the intriguing first look posters of filmmaker R Balki's upcoming crime thriller, Chup on Thursday, the makers of the film released its official trailer on Monday, 5 September. The film is a tribute to the late Guru Dutt and stars actors Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.
The trailer of the film features Deol in the role of a cop, who tries to catch hold of a serial killer who targets only film critics. It also features Dulquer as a Guru Dutt fan, who has a dislike for film critics for their opinion on Kagaz Ke Phool. While Shreya Dhawanthary can be seen playing the role of Dulquer's love interest in the film.
The trailer also reveals the brutal murderer's signature style — he carves a star rating on the foreheads of each of his victims after the murder. The two-minute-long trailer leaves the audience puzzled, wondering if the seriel killer is Dulquer, Shreya or Pooja in this thriller.
Taking to social media, Deol shared the official trailer of the upcoming crime drama with his fans and wrote, "Trailer of #CHUP! For your review."
Speaking about the film, Deol shared, "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki’s vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting.”
Whereas, Dulquer added, “I have done different films in my career, however this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and it’s story. It feels like you’re looking into someone’s inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me.”
Filmmaker Balki also shared his experience working on the film and said, "I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don’t know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen. It’s a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer. It’s a project I hold dear to my heart and I’m very proud of getting to share it with the world."
Chup is slated for its theatrical release on 23 September.
