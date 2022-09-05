'Chup' Trailer: Sunny Deol Chases Down A Serial Killer Who Murders Film Critics

Speaking about the film, Deol shared, "It is a very thrilling story. It was a very interesting shoot for me personally. Balki’s vision for this story was so crystal clear that the film seemed to have its own pace during shooting.”

Whereas, Dulquer added, “I have done different films in my career, however this one really hits it out of the park in terms of the character and it’s story. It feels like you’re looking into someone’s inner workings and the character I play is especially unique so it was an altogether new experience for me.”

Filmmaker Balki also shared his experience working on the film and said, "I had this idea for the story a long time ago and I don’t know why I took so long to pen it down and get it to the screen. It’s a proper thriller that makes you witness the psyche of an artist and the makings of a murderer. It’s a project I hold dear to my heart and I’m very proud of getting to share it with the world."