'What Were You Doing Since 2015?': Madras HC Pulls Up Chennai Corp Over Floods

Photo of Madras High Court.
Photo: PTI
The Madras High Court on Tuesday, 9 November, pulled up the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) over the recent flooding in the city due to heavy rains.
The High Court also warned that if the waterlogging situation was not brought under control, and the troubles faced by residents due to it doesn't improve by the weekend, it would take up suo motu proceedings. The court was also quoted as saying, “For half of the year, we are made to cry for water and for another half, we are made to die in water."
Surplus rain water gushed out of reservoirs while several roads and low-lying areas remained inundated in Chennai, after heavy rains lashed the city and parts of Tamil Nadu earlier this week.
Since the start of the northeast monsoon last month and as on Monday, Tamil Nadu has recorded about 43 per cent rainfall above normal. While the normal is 241.2 mm (24.12 cm), the state recorded 346.1 mm (34.61 cm).
As of Monday, authorities said that 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps in Chennai. Similarly, in northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur, 314 people are housed in 10 shelters and are being provided food and all other basic amenities.
It is likely to move northwestwards, concentrate into a depression and reach near north Tamil Nadu coast by 11 November early morning and bring widespread rainfall in several regions of the state, the bulletin said. Fishermen were advised to not venture into the sea for fishing between 9 and 12 November .
"In addition to this, reconstruction of public infrastructure shall also be carried out," Panneerselvam said. Panneerselvam also told Modi in the letter that the people of Tamil Nadu were grateful to him for assuring the Union government's support in relief and rescue operations. "I therefore request you to issue suitable instructions to the Ministry of Finance for release of funds to Tamil Nadu so as to carry out timely rescue, relief and rehabilitation operations," Panneerselvam told Modi.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI)
