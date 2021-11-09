'What Were You Doing Since 2015?': Madras HC Pulls Up Chennai Corp Over Floods

Since the start of the northeast monsoon last month and as on Monday, Tamil Nadu has recorded about 43 per cent rainfall above normal. While the normal is 241.2 mm (24.12 cm), the state recorded 346.1 mm (34.61 cm).

As of Monday, authorities said that 1,107 people have been sheltered in 48 relief camps in Chennai. Similarly, in northern districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur, 314 people are housed in 10 shelters and are being provided food and all other basic amenities.