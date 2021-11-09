Tamil Nadu Rains: 4 Dead, 1,400 Moved to Relief Camps as Downpour Batters State

Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, 8 November, and over 1,400 people were moved to relief camps, as the state sees an incessant downpour since Saturday night.

The Tamil Nadu government also said in a statement that over 60 houses suffered damage, PTI reported.

Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu are reeling under heavy rain and inundation, which have led to the displacement of several people.