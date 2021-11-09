Tamil Nadu Rains: 4 Dead, 1,400 Moved to Relief Camps as Downpour Batters State

A worker pulls a rickshaw with passengers through a waterlogged area following heavy rain in Chennai.
(Photo: PTI)
Four people were killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai, Theni, and Madurai districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, 8 November, and over 1,400 people were moved to relief camps, as the state sees an incessant downpour since Saturday night.
The Tamil Nadu government also said in a statement that over 60 houses suffered damage, PTI reported.
Chennai and the adjoining districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu are reeling under heavy rain and inundation, which have led to the displacement of several people.
Low-lying areas of Adayar, Ashok Nagar, and Pulsarawakkam have also been affected, IANS reported.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in the state on Tuesday as well, news agency ANI reported.
Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deputed several teams to carry out rescue and relief operations in Tamil Nadu. Fifteen IAS officers have also been deputed to monitor the situation.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and PTI.)
