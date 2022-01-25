Give Visas to All Affected by Partition: Man Post Viral Reunion With Pak Brother

Looking back at the day they were reunited, he said that when his brother saw him, he instantaneously put his arms around Sikka and started crying. Sikka said that he comforted his brother by telling him, “There are people from your village and there are people from mine. Why are you making everyone sad? Whatever had to happen, has already happened. Nothing will change by crying…”

He hopes to make up for lost time, but that is only possible if either of the brothers is granted a visa. He said, “I want the government to grant me a visa, and them as well."

"All those in villages who lost touch with their family members during the partition should be granted visas so that they too can meet their families. The corridor should be open…,” he added.