Separated by Partition, Two Friends Reunite at Kartarpur After 74 Years

During the partition, Mohammad Bashir, now 91 years old, went to Pakistan while Sardar Gopal Singh who is 94 years old now remained back in India.

According to a Pakistan news outlet, the two met and reminisced about their childhood memorie. They would often go to the Baba Guru Nanak Gurudwara where they would pray and have lunch and tea together.

They might have been separated at a young age, but their reunion is stealing hearts online. Sikh influencer Harjinder Singh Kukreja took to Twitter to share their story.

"Religion and pilgrimage aside for a moment… this is a heart-warming story from Kartarpur Sahib. The Kartarpur Corridor reunited two nonagenarians friends, Sardar Gopal Singh (94) from India and Muhammad Bashir (91) from Pakistan. They had got separated in 1947," he wrote.