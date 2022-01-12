ADVERTISEMENT

In Emotional Reunion, 2 Brothers Separated During Partition Meet After 74 Years

The viral video received a lot of heartwarming reactions on Twitter.

Nandini Thiagarajan
Updated
Social Buzz
2 min read
Two brothers embracing after meeting for the first time
i

India’s history is one that is filled with triumphs and disappointments. But perhaps one tragedy that will always leave a black mark on our history is the partition as it tore families apart and caused much violence. In a touching incident, after 74 years two brothers meet for the first time.

The video was shared by Sonia Singh on her twitter account with the caption, "My heart . . Post partition (1947) that would be 74 years, Two brothers meeting for the first time."

It shows the brothers embracing each other after meeting for the first time in 74 years. The video has since gone viral and received many heartwarming reactions. Here are some of them:

In Emotional Reunion, 2 Brothers Separated During Partition Meet After 74 Years

(Photo Courtesy:Twitter)

