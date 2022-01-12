In Emotional Reunion, 2 Brothers Separated During Partition Meet After 74 Years
The viral video received a lot of heartwarming reactions on Twitter.
India’s history is one that is filled with triumphs and disappointments. But perhaps one tragedy that will always leave a black mark on our history is the partition as it tore families apart and caused much violence. In a touching incident, after 74 years two brothers meet for the first time.
The video was shared by Sonia Singh on her twitter account with the caption, "My heart . . Post partition (1947) that would be 74 years, Two brothers meeting for the first time."
It shows the brothers embracing each other after meeting for the first time in 74 years. The video has since gone viral and received many heartwarming reactions. Here are some of them:
