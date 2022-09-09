Brahmastra Review: Mixed Response From The Audience For The Alia-Ranbir Starrer

Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released today. The big-budget magnum opus has been creating quite the buzz from the get-go — the project took a whopping five years to complete. One of the most expensive films to be made in India, the film has a lot riding on its success or failure. Especially considering the dismal box-office returns that some of the other Bollywood films have brought on.