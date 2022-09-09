Brahmastra Review: Mixed Response From The Audience For The Alia-Ranbir Starrer

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor talk about their upcoming film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released today. The big-budget magnum opus has been creating quite the buzz from the get-go — the project took a whopping five years to complete. One of the most expensive films to be made in India, the film has a lot riding on its success or failure. Especially considering the dismal box-office returns that some of the other Bollywood films have brought on.
So what is the first-day first show reactions for the Alia-Ranbir starrer? Let's find out. The audiences, in general, seem to be impressed with the VFX. On top of that, they were also in awe of Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan's performances. But all in all, the film seems to have had a mixed respose from the audience.
Brahmastra Part One: Shiva had been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy amongst others in pivotal roles.
