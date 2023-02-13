Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Videos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Blurr’ & ‘Faadu’ Actor Abhilash Thapliyal on His Journey, From RJ to Actor

‘Blurr’ & ‘Faadu’ Actor Abhilash Thapliyal on His Journey, From RJ to Actor

Abhilash Thapliyal is an actor, radio jockey and a content creator.
Swati Chopra
Videos
Published:

Abhilash Thapliyal speaks to The Quint.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Abhilash Thapliyal speaks to <em><strong>The Quint.</strong></em></p></div>

The Quint caught up with Abhilash Thapliyal, who is an actor, radio jockey and a content creator. He has worked in films and shows like Blurr, Faadu, and TVF's Aspirants, among others. We spoke to him about his journey from an RJ to an actor, his first audition, the challenges he faced when he first came to Mumbai, how he got his first role, and more.

Talking about how he got his first film, Abhilash said, "I only had Amit Sharma's number. He had come to promote his film Tevar in 2014, I think. With Manoj Bajpayee and him being there, I just did one sketch. Amit and Manoj both asked me, 'Why are you doing radio? You should be in films.' And I didn't take them seriously at the time.

"When I came to Mumbai, I called Amit. After a couple of months, he called me and asked me to send him a picture of myself with a clean shave for an audition. And he said, 'You are doing my partner's film, Aleya Sen's film.' And that's how I got my first role."
Abhilash, added.

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Also Read'Blurr' Review: Taapsee Pannu Deftly Shoulders an Engaging Thriller

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT