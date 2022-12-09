'Blurr' Review: Taapsee Pannu Deftly Shoulders an Engaging Thriller

Taapsee Pannu is back with yet another thriller - this time with Ajay Bahl's Blurr, which has released on Zee5 on 9 December. Taapsee kickstarts her journey as a producer with Blurr, an effective remake of the Spanish movie Los Ojos De Julia (Julia’s Eyes).

The movie follows Gayathri (Taapsee), an anthropologist, who is at a risk of losing her eyesight due to a degenerative disorder. She is also troubled by frequent nightmares surrounding her twin sister Gautami, a musician.

Gautami is also afflicted with the same condition, has been awaiting an eye surgery and has therefore decided to stay away from the public gaze. Anticipating that something isn't right, Gayathri and her husband Neel (Gulshan Devaiah) travel to check in on Gautami, only to find her dead. The first conclusion the police arrive at is that Gautami has died by suicide. But Gayathri is convinced that it's a murder.