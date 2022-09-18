'Pro-Democracy Hindus Must Speak Up': How Hindutva Is Being Resisted in the US

"She is Islamophobia personified," said Minhaj Khan, former president of the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) in New Jersey, when asked about Hindu nationalist ideologue Sadhvi Rithambara, whose fundraising event at the Old Paramus Reformed Church in the state was cancelled a few days ago.

Reverend Robert Miller of the Church reportedly stated that he had revoked approval for the event, scheduled to be held on 10 September, after receiving a flood of messages opposing Rithambara's appearance, including more than 1,000 emails and 100 phone calls from across the United States.