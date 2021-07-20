Pegasus Zero-Click Attack: How Does It Infect Phones? Which Device is Safe?

Pegasus spyware which targeted at least 40 India journalists, has now evolved from its earlier methods of infecting phones by spear-phishing to ‘zero-click’ attacks– a sophisticated method that provides access to the target smartphone in real time.

A report by The Wire, on Sunday, 19 July, late evening indicated that the numbers of top journalists from well-known media organisations like the Hindustan Times, India Today, Network18, The Hindu and The Indian Express, were hacked by the Israeli spyware.