Pegasus: Activists, Journos, Lawyers Accused in Elgar Parishad Case Also Tagged

Israel-made spyware Pegasus was believed to be used to snoop on at least nine numbers belonging to rights activists, lawyers, and academics who are arrested in the Elgar Parishad case between June 2018 and October 2020, reveals the leaked databased accessed by The Wire.

Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, was earlier in the news in late 2019 when it was found that spies used the spyware to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.

According to The Wire report, the list of activists who were tagged by the spyware include Hany Babu, Vernon Gonsalves, Anand Teltumbde, Shoma Sen, Gautam Navlakaha, Arun Ferreira, and Sudha Bharadwaj.