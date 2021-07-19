Pegasus Snoopgate: Shashi Tharoor Calls for Independent Probe

Following reports claiming that phones of over 40 Indian journalists were hacked through Pegasus – a spying software developed by Israel's NSO – former Union Minister and the Chairperson of the parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, Shashi Tharoor has demanded a independent probe into the matter.

In an exclusive interview with The Quint, Dr Tharoor said, "It is becoming clear that perhaps there is a need for an independent enquiry headed by a Supreme Court judge who would have the power not just to summon witnesses, but also to weigh the evidence in a judicial manner."