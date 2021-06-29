Twitter Loses Legal Protection Over Non-Compliance: Govt Confirms

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday, 28 June, confirmed that since Twitter has lost its intermediary status, it cannot now avail the legal protection provided to Internet intermediaries under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

According to an Indian Express report, MeitY, having deliberated upon the matter with legal experts and various other departments of the government, has concluded that Twitter should no longer benefit from "safe harbour" protection.

“It is up to the courts to decide finally whether Twitter will still enjoy safe harbour status or not. As far as we (the IT Ministry) are concerned, our view is now decided. They (Twitter) have till date not complied with multiple norms,” a senior government official told the daily.