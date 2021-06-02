Twitter India Gets Grievance Redressal Officer, Info Made Public

However, senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, appearing for Twitter Inc, stated in court that it has already appointed a Resident Grievance Officer on Friday, 28 May.

The Union government contested this claim. Subsequently, the court gave Twitter three weeks to file a response and posted the matter for 6 July.

A Twitter spokesperson in a statement said, “As we have stated earlier, Twitter strives to comply with applicable laws in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law.”