Twitter Website Shows Distorted Map of India; J&K, Ladakh Excluded

Amid a tussle with the Indian government, Twitter has once again found itself embroiled in a controversy for displaying a distorted map of India, which shows Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh as a separate country.

The distorted map appears on the career section of the micro-blogging platform, showing J&K and Ladakh detached from the country.

However, this is not the first time that Twitter has shown a distorted map of India.