Twitter Delays $8 Blue Tick Verification Plan Until Midterm Elections in the US

Twitter has delayed the rollout of account verification for its paid subscribers until after the United States midterm elections, being held on 8 November, The New York Times reported, citing an internal post viewed by the publication.
A Twitter employee working on the verification badge responded to the publication that they have "made the decision to move the launch of this release to 9 November, after the election.”
This comes a day after the micro-blogging platform announced its move to roll out the 'blue tick' verification for a monthly fee of $8 per month in the US.
He also confirmed that the subscription prices will be "adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity."
Musk, responding to a user on Twitter, also said that Twitter Blue will hopefully roll out in India in less than a month.
This comes after Twitter laid off almost half of the company’s workforce in the past one week.
Musk tweeted late on 4 November that the cuts were necessary as “unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day.”
