After Elon Musk's Twitter, Meta To Slash Thousands of Jobs: All You Need To Know

Why? The possible layoffs have been triggered for two reasons – Meta’s growth stagnancy in its core social media business, and a lack of returns in its “metaverse” technology, focussing on augmented reality (AR).

Meta hired 42,000 employees between 2020 and September 2022, leading to increased spending. They account for half of Meta’s workforce.

The company’s push on the “metaverse” has resulted in a steep rise in expenses. The “metaverse” has been pitched as a virtual environment accessed by different people through AR.

The Hitch: Investors have expressed displeasure with increased spending on the “metaverse” through the company’s Reality Labs, which made a $3.7 billion loss over the last three months. Losses are set to “grow significantly year over year” in 2023.

Meta had spent over $15 billion on the project since the start of 2021, but has been seeing a drastic drop in users.

Tanking Stocks: After Meta’s third quarter saw profits fall by 52 percent to $4.4 billion, their stock took a significant hit, dropping 25 percent in one day. Over the last year, their market value is down to $600 billion.

What did Meta say?

While Meta declined to comment on the issue, the spokesperson referred to Mark Zuckerberg’s recent comments that the company would “focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas.”