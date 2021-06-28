Twitter Names Jeremy Kessel Grievance Officer: Who is He?

Twitter had appointed Kessel as an interim GRO on 31 May. However, a Delhi High Court advocate Amit Acharya in a petition had claimed that in doing so, the social media platform was in non-compliance with the IT Rules 2021.

Acharya, in his petition, stated that Twitter’s Grievance Redressal Officer (GRO) Jeremy Kessel was based in the United States and that this was a dire violation of the IT Rules 2021, which specifically states that a GRO must be based in India.

Subsequently, Twitter appointed Dharmendra Chatur as the interim GRO, but the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology pointed out that the then-GRO (Chatur) nominated by Twitter Inc was not an employee of the platform and the office address of Twitter India was that of a law firm.

Following the controversy, Chatur resigned from his post. Interestingly, Twitter’s Grievance Officer – India page, now shows that the social media company has re-appointed Kessel as the GRO in India.

It should be noted that this is not in compliance with the IT Rules 2021 which was the main contention in Acharya’s petition against the social media company before the Delhi High Court.