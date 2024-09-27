Xiaomi 15 Series Launch Date Confirmed: Know the Key Features and Specifications

advertisement
The Xiaomi 15 series, including Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro is confirmed to be launched on 23 October 2024. The handsets will be powered by the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which was previously believed to be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite may be powered by TSMC's 3nm process and will feature two performance cores at 4.0GHz and six efficiency cores at 2.8GHz. It will also use Qualcomm's custom Oryon architecture.
The Xiaomi 15 series will arrive as the successor to the Xiaomi 14 Series. It will initially launch in China and may gradually expand to other global markets, including India. Let us read more details below.
The Xiaomi 15 series will be launched on 23 October 2024.
The Xiaomi 15 series may arrive with a 2K OLED micro-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant may get a taller 6.74-inch screen, while the vanilla may have a smaller screen.
The Xiaomi 15 series smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets.
The Xiaomi 15 Pro is expected to feature a 50MP OmniVision OV50K primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP Sony IMX8-series periscope telephoto camera with up to 5x optical zoom. The Xiaomi 15 may also get a similar combination. The Xiaomi 14 Pro has a 50MP Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 3.2X telephoto camera.
The battery capacity is expected to be 5000mAh for the vanilla model. The Xiaomi 15 Pro might get a large 6,000mAh battery, which is a jump from the 4880 mAh cell on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. There will be 90W fast charging.
