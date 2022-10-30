Wordle 498 Answer for 30 October 2022: Hints and Clues To Find Solution Today

Wordle 498 hints, clues, and answer today, 30 October 2022.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/ Altered by The Quint)
Wordle, the popular New York Times word puzzle, has updated to a new level – Wordle 498 for today, 30 October 2022.
Let us try to solve the puzzle using some hints. The rules for Wordle are simple – users need to guess a five-letter word in 6 attempts to win.
Utilising colour-coded clues, Wordle informs users if a letter is present or absent in puzzle of the day. Often, players have to guess some common words that are a part of our daily vocabulary. It is rare, but the game might throw you a curveball, and you'll find yourself in a frustrating situation where you are unable to find the answer.
Today's answer might be one such curveball. But we are here to help you with the amazing hints & clues that you may require to complete the puzzle today. Let us start the game and help you find the solution of the day effortlessly.
Here are some of the hints and clues to solve the Wordle 498 puzzle today and find the answer to win a daily score.
Wordle 498 word of the day today starts with the letter 'W'.
The word of the day ends with the letter 'Z'.
There is only one vowel 'A' in today's answer of the day.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 486 answer of the day.
Players who could not find the answer to today's Wordle puzzle despite using our hints and clues should not feel disheartened. We have got the answer for you. The answer to Wordle 498 on Sunday, 30 October 2022 is:
WALTZ
Check this space regularly to get the daily Wordle hints, clues, and answers.
