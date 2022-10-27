Wordle 496 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 28 October 2022

Wordle has been coming up with quite easy terms lately so the regular players do not face a problem in getting the scores. It is time for everyone to try solving for the Wordle 496 answer on Friday, 28 October 2022. Players should think properly and then use their chances in the online web-based word game. The ones who are able to guess the right word on Friday will get the score. Everyone should try to get the score.

We will help you with the Wordle 496 answer on Friday, 28 October 2022. Read the hints and clues provided by us so that it is easier to guess the right letters. To play the game, you have to visit the official website of The New York Times. You can also go through the rules of the game.