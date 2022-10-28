Wordle 497 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 29 October 2022

Wordle 497 word of the day for 29 October 2022 is stated at the end.
(Photo: iStock)
Wordle is back with a new word of the day on a brand new day. Players should gear up to solve Wordle 497 answer on Saturday, 29 October 2022. The puzzle for Saturday might seem to be a little tricky for a few players because the word is not common or used frequently. There is nothing to worry about as we are here to help you solve the puzzle. We hope all the players will learn a new term today.
You only get six chances to solve Wordle 497 answer on Saturday, 29 October 2022. Players should read the hints and clues stated by us so they can use their limited chances cautiously. It is important to note that maintaining the score streak in the online word game is not easy. One must be careful.
Players look for hints and clues on different platforms because they want to guess the right word. Regular Wordle players should keep an eye on this space if they want to know the hints for the day.
Here are the Wordle 497 hints and clues for Saturday, 29 October, that players must go through before solving the puzzle:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet L
The answer for Saturday ends with the same letter
The word has two vowels so try to guess them first if you want the score
The solution for Saturday has the letter B as well
Now, we will reveal the Wordle 497 answer for all the readers. If you are stuck, keep reading to know the final solution for the day.
Wordle 497 solution for Saturday, 29 October 2022, is mentioned below for the readers:
LIBEL
You must check this space out if you are a regular player of the word game. We will help you out.