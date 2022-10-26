Wordle 495 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 27 October 2022

Wordle 495 hints and clues for 27 October are stated here.
(Photo: Saptarshi Basak/ Altered by The Quint)
The Wordle 495 answer on Thursday, 27 October 2022, is an easy one. We use this word quite often so guessing it should not be tough. The puzzle is available on the official website of The New York Times for all players. Before solving the puzzle for Thursday, one must go through the rules and regulations. As per the rules, a player has to guess a five-lettered word within six chances to get the score.
Wordle is an online web-based word game that was developed by Josh Wardle. Now, The New York Times owns and manages the game. Therefore, to play the game, one has to go to the official website – nytimes.com. New puzzles are updated at midnight so that regular players can start their day by getting a score in the online word game.
Players can get the score for Thursday easily. Read the hints and clues stated by us so that it is easier to explore the Wordle 495 answer for 27 October.
Wordle 495 hints and clues for Thursday, 27 October 2022, are mentioned below:
The word of the day begins with the letter C
The next letter in the word of the day is a vowel
One letter is repeated twice in the answer for Thursday
The word of the day ends with the letter Y
These are the possible hints for Thursday. We hope you were able to guess the right answer.
Now, we will state the final solution for our readers. The ones who are excited to know the Wordle answer can keep reading. Do not read if you are still trying to solve the puzzle.
Wordle 495 solution for Thursday, 27 October, is here:
CARRY
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)