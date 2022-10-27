Quordle 276 Answer for Thursday, 27 October 2022: Hints and Clues for Today

Check the Quordle 276 hints and clues for Thursday, 27 October 2022, here.
Hey folks! We're back with the Quordle hints, clues, and answers for Thursday, 27 October 2022. Are you excited to solve the Quordle 276 puzzle on Thursday? Let's begin by helping you guess the answers to the word puzzle. We will provide the answers for the day at the end of the post for those who, despite our hints and clues, are unable to find the words of the day.
Quordle is one of the most played and interesting games on the internet. The web-based game might be complicated or confusing at first, but once you become familiar with the rules, you can easily solve it. You have to find four words of the day, each containing five letters, in a few attempts to earn a daily score.
The following are some of the hints and clues for Quordle 276 on Thursday, 27 October 2022, that players must use to find the answers of the day.
The Quordle 276 words of the day start with the letters - S, P,D, and B.
Today's Quordle answers end with the letters - N,R,R, and Y.
The first word of the day has two vowels - A and I.
The second word of the day has two vowels - A and E.
There are two vowels - I and E in the third word of the day.
The fourth and last word of the day has only one vowel 'O' and letter 'B' is present twice.
Players who, despite our clues and hints, were unable to complete the Quordle word puzzle today must check the solutions below. The answers to Quordle 276 on Thursday, 27 October 2022, are:
STAIN
PALER
DRIER
BOBBY
