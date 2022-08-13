Wordle 421 Answer Today: Hints, Clues, and the Solution for 14 August 2022

Find the Wordle 421 word of the day today, on Sunday, 14 August 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Are you gearing up to solve Wordle 421 answer today, on Sunday, 14 August 2022? You do not need to worry about anything as we are here to help. We will provide all the possible hints and clues for the day so that you can get the score. You can also read the solution later if you cannot solve the puzzle till the end. We help our readers every day to get the score.
Wordle 421 answer today, on Sunday, 14 August 2022 is not that difficult. Players must use the hints and clues correctly to find the day's word. Everyone must remember that they have only six chances to guess the five-letter word for Sunday. Players are requested to use the chances wisely if they want to get the score.
Wordle 421 hints and clues today, on Sunday, 14 August 2022 are stated below for all the readers:
The word of the day begins with K.
The letter K is repeated twice in the answer for today.
The solution for Sunday contains the alphabet H.
The word of the day for today has the vowel A and another vowel.
The puzzle for the day finishes with a vowel so the players should try guessing that first.
Players are advised to find the vowels in the word of the day, then they can proceed to guess the other letters.
We have stated one vowel in the word for today, you need to guess the other one to get the score.
Wordle 421 solution today, on Sunday, 14 August 2022 is mentioned below for our readers:
KHAKI
Were you able to get the score now? Congratulations to all the players who got the score for Sunday.