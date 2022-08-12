Quordle 201 Answers Today: Hints, Clues, and Solutions for 13 August 2022

Read to know the Quordle 201 hints for Saturday, 13 August 2022.
(Photo Courtesy: quordle.com)
Quordle has updated its puzzle for today. Players are gearing up to solve Quordle 201 words of the day today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022, so that they can get the score without breaking their streak. The latest Quordle puzzle is available on the website, quordle.com. Players can visit the website and start solving the words of the day after reading the hints available online.
Quordle 201 words of the day today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022, are mostly easy; players can solve them after reading a few hints and clues. However, they should still be careful and use their limited chances wisely. Guessing random letters can lead to losing the score. Let's start finding the answers for today.
Quordle is an online word game that shot up in popularity after Wordle. As both the games have similar rules, players do not have a problem remembering them.
Players have to find four words of the day within nine chances to win the daily score.
Quordle 201 hints and clues for Saturday, 13 August 2022, are stated below:
The words of the day today start with the mentioned letters- C, S, S, and A.
Quordle 201 answers end with the following letters- L, Y, E, and E.
The third word of the day has 2 vowels.
Bonus Hint: The second word of the day is another word for an apology.
It is time for us to state the Quordle answers for today. Those who follow this space regularly know that along with the hints and clues, we also provide the Quordle solutions for our readers.
Those who do not want to know the solutions for today are requested to stop reading. Quordle 201 answers today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022, are mentioned below for our readers:
Quordle Word 1: CAROL
Quordle Word 2: SORRY
Quordle Word 3: SCONE
Quordle Word 4: AZURE
