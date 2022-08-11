Wordle 419 Word of the Day Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 12 August 2022

Getting ready to solve Wordle 419 word of the day today, Friday, 12 August 2022? The word game is popular all across the world, especially among millennials. The word of the day for Friday has already been updated on the official website of The New York Times; players can solve the Wordle puzzle now.

Wordle is an online web-based word game that was created by Josh Wardle. It is now owned by The New York Times; the puzzles are updated on its site every day. Wordle 419 word of the day today, Friday, 12 August 2022, is a common term. Most players will be able to solve the puzzle for the day very quickly.