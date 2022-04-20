Wordle 305 Answer for Today: Check Hints and Clues for 20 April 2022
Wordle is a simple word game that allows players to solve word puzzles daily and win scores.
Wordle #305 word of the day is already here, and if you're curious about the answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, read on.
The ones who lose out on all their chances and don't guess the answer correctly do not get a Wordle score.
Let's take a look at a few simple hints that will make the process of finding Wordle #305 answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, easier.
Wordle #305 word of the day starts with the letter C.
The word of the day contains two vowels.
Wordle #305 answer for 20 April 2022 ends with the letter O.
Another vowel used in the word is A.
Bonus Hint: You use this to send a lot of stuff to a distant place.
SPOILER ALERT: We are hoping that the hints might have made it easy for you to guess Wordle #305 answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022.
Wordle #305 solution for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, is CARGO.
Most of us have heard the term, so it shouldn't be too difficult to solve the puzzle.
