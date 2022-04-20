Wordle 305 Answer for Today: Check Hints and Clues for 20 April 2022 Wordle 305: Here are a few hints and clues that might help you solve the word of the day for 20 April 2022. Raajwrita Dutta Tech News Updated: Wordle 305 Answer for Today: Check Hints and Clues for 20 April 2022 (Photo: The Quint)

Wordle is a simple word game that allows players to solve word puzzles daily and win scores. Wordle #305 word of the day is already here, and if you're curious about the answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, read on.

If you want to guess today's Wordle quickly and correctly, you have to strategise and reach the solution without losing all your chances.

Wordle offers the players six chances to guess the word of the day.

The ones who lose out on all their chances and don't guess the answer correctly do not get a Wordle score.

Wordle #305 solution for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, will be easier to solve with the help of a few hints and clues.

Wordle 305: Hints and Clues for 20 April 2022

Let's take a look at a few simple hints that will make the process of finding Wordle #305 answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, easier. Wordle #305 word of the day starts with the letter C.

The word of the day contains two vowels.

Wordle #305 answer for 20 April 2022 ends with the letter O.

Another vowel used in the word is A.

Bonus Hint: You use this to send a lot of stuff to a distant place.

Wordle 305 Solution for 20 April 2022: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT: We are hoping that the hints might have made it easy for you to guess Wordle #305 answer for Wednesday, 20 April 2022.

For those who have not been able to find the answer, here it is.

Wordle #305 solution for Wednesday, 20 April 2022, is CARGO. Most of us have heard the term, so it shouldn't be too difficult to solve the puzzle.

