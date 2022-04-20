Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 20 April: How to Claim Rewards?

Claim Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 20 April 2022.
(Photo: ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game is back with new redeem codes. These codes are used by players to claim rewards and other items in the game, for free.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.
Players using redeem codes are advised to check its validity, as expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.
Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 20 April 2022.
VFHH NCBUSADF
MNHG OLDU AXDV
BMNC EDHC SENC
KCKD DXDD GVGV
JHND CXSD DDGF
XFDD GDFG BBBB
SSFF EGBF BHFG
VDGF CVBF DGVD
VFGV JMCK DMHN
JCDK CNJE 5RTR
3RXG 5T54 4E3E
FDDF VVVF DCDD
EDXX DSZS SDFG
KLLP DJHD DBJD
HDFH DNBH NDJL
NDJD FBGJ FJFK
XJDJ GFVD FKVH
XKDN 98ND DMNJ
CDDF DGCD FGTD
JDCJ FJGG DSHO
DJHD GSDU EHJP
DJHN DSBB BGFR
KILO LOJH UYOP
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com
Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account
You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)
Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box
A dialogue box will appear on the screen
Click on 'Ok'
Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)