Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 20 April: How to Claim Rewards?

Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game is back with new redeem codes. These codes are used by players to claim rewards and other items in the game, for free.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be availed from the official website of the game: reward.ff.garena.com.

Players using redeem codes are advised to check its validity, as expired redeem codes cannot be used to claim rewards.

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 20 April 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 20 April

  • VFHH NCBUSADF

  • MNHG OLDU AXDV

  • BMNC EDHC SENC

  • KCKD DXDD GVGV

  • JHND CXSD DDGF

  • XFDD GDFG BBBB

  • SSFF EGBF BHFG

  • VDGF CVBF DGVD

  • VFGV JMCK DMHN

  • JCDK CNJE 5RTR

  • 3RXG 5T54 4E3E

  • FDDF VVVF DCDD

  • EDXX DSZS SDFG

  • KLLP DJHD DBJD

  • HDFH DNBH NDJL

  • NDJD FBGJ FJFK

  • XJDJ GFVD FKVH

  • XKDN 98ND DMNJ

  • CDDF DGCD FGTD

  • JDCJ FJGG DSHO

  • DJHD GSDU EHJP

  • DJHN DSBB BGFR

  • KILO LOJH UYOP

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Redeem Codes for 20 April?

  • Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire game: reward.ff.garena.com

  • Sign in using your Facebook, Google, VK, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or Twitter account

  • You will be directed to valid redeem code(s)

  • Copy the 12-digit redeem code and paste it in the text box

  • A dialogue box will appear on the screen

  • Click on 'Ok'

Check this space regularly for daily updates about Garena Free Fire redeem codes and rewards.

