Wordle 293: Hints, Clues and Answer for 8 April 2022 Wordle 293: The word of the day is easy as it has two vowels. Raajwrita Dutta Tech News Published: Find the Wordle 293 answer for 8 April 2022. (Photo: Altered by The Quint)

The New York Times owned and managed word puzzle is back with another new word on Friday, 8 April 2022.

The regular players of Wordle have to solve new word puzzles every day to increase their scores. While most of the words are tricky and tough, on some days Wordle is a little lenient on the players.

Wordle word of the day is a five-letter word that the players have to solve. The game provides the players only six chances to guess the word of the day.

Players should note that the Wordle 293 answer for Friday, 8 April 2022 is not that tough.

It is a word that we all have heard and use frequently. Wordle 293 is easy to solve so players can get the score for today without much difficulty.

We provide hints to solve Wordle puzzles so that players do not lose their daily scores.

The hints help the players to save their chances in the game and find the solution for the day quickly.

Even though the Wordle 293 answer for Friday, 8 April 2022 is not that difficult, we have a few hints that are going to make the process of finding the solution much easier for the players.

Wordle 293: Hints for 8 April 2022

Here are a few hints that the Wordle players can take a look at before solving Wordle 293 word of the day: Wordle 293 answer for 8 April 2022 contains two vowels.

One vowel is situated in the middle of the word.

Wordle 293 solution starts with the letter S.

The word ends with another vowel.

The word indicates a strong and sudden feeling of getting frightened. - Bonus Hint.

Wordle 293 Solution for 8 April 2022: Spoiler Alert

SPOILER ALERT: We are hoping most of the players have already guessed the answer for Wordle 293.

Congratulations to the players who have found out the answer for the puzzle of 8 April 2022 without much help.

Now we will reveal the final answer for Wordle 293 like always. The ones who are still playing and want to find out the answer on their own are requested to stop reading. The Wordle 293 answer for Friday, 8 April 2022 is SCARE. It is a relatively easy term compared to the other days.